Carolyn V. Hogan (nee Smith) age 76. Beloved wife of the late Donald J.Hogan, Jr. Devoted mother of Judith (Cory) Lichtenberger, Molly Doran and D.J. (Dawn) Hogan. Loving grandmother of William, Ben, Patrick, Jane, Emma, Dylan, Colton and Wyatt. Dear sister of Margaret Zealey, the late Mariora Krukowski and the late Joanne Kruger. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Carolyn was a longtime friend of Bill W. Visitation Saturday 12 noon until time of service 230 PM at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 2, 2019