Carolyn W. Hulbert, age 97, of Indian Head Park; beloved wife of the late John J. Hulbert; loving mother of Jeff (Bonita) Hulbert; proud grandmother of Tracy (Robert) Konezney, Michael (Terry) Hulbert, Steve Heim, Jr., & Kristofer Heim; dear great-grandmother of Katelyn, Ryan, & Zachary Konezney; dear sister, aunt, & friend of many. Carolyn began her career teaching at District 88 Jr. High, and went on to become the Head of the Library Science Department. She also devoted much of her time volunteering at LaGrange Hospital. Visitation 4 to 6pm on Tuesday, January 28 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Funeral service 10 a.m., Wednesday, January 29 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Chapel Hill Gardens West, Oakbrook Terrace. Funeral info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 26, 2020