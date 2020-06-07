Carolyn Watson Kenyon
1930 - 2020
Carolyn "Caryll" Watson Kenyon, 90, passed away naturally on May 31, 2020. Caryll was born January 8, 1930 to Arnold Sinclair Watson and Carolyn Margaret Watson. She grew up in Oak Park, River Forest and then Barrington where she met Robert ("Bob") Kenyon. They were married for 67 years until his death in 2018. Caryll, affectionately known as Mimi by family and friends, was a people person. She loved talking to people and was a magnet to others with her great personality and out-going nature. Caryll and Bob raised their family in Wilmette and Kenilworth where they lived for 57 years. She was very involved in her children's lives and the community, including serving as a cub scout and girl scout leader, volunteering at church rummage sales, and being a loyal member and past chairman of the Kenilworth Clippers. Caryll most enjoyed spending time with family and friends, gardening, hosting parties and celebrating the holidays, especially Christmas and Halloween. Caryll and Bob also had homes in Kohler, WI and Vero Beach, FL where they made lifelong friendships and had unforgettable memories. She is preceded in death by her husband and her brothers, Tom and Arnie Watson. She is survived by her five children Gwen (Ken) Smith, Bob (Colette), Tyler, Chip (Becky) and Katie (Tom) Nahrwold; 15 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

At this time, a family service will be held this summer. Contributions in Caryll's honor can be made to Kenilworth Clippers, attn: Cindy Baur, 536 Roslyn Road, Kenilworth, IL 60043 or to Kenilworth Union Church, note donations in memory of Caryll Kenyon, 211 Kenilworth Ave, Kenilworth, IL 60043.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.
June 4, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
