Ravenswood Fellowship United
4511 N Hermitage Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
12:30 PM
Ravenswood Fellowship UM Church
4511 N. Hermitage Ave
Chicago, IL
View Map
Carolyn Yukiko Abe Kanaya

Carolyn Yukiko Abe Kanaya Obituary
Carolyn Yukiko Abe Kanaya, 89, of Chicago passed away peacefully September 3, 2019. Beloved wife of Enoch Kanaya, devoted mother of Carola Kanaya, Barbara Kanaya (Stephen) Spofford, and Rita Kanaya; kind grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt. She was predeceased by her daughter, Sherri Kanaya. A memorial service will be held at Ravenswood Fellowship UM Church, 4511 N. Hermitage Ave, Chicago, at 12:30 pm on Sunday, October 13, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Ravenswood Fellowship UM Church.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 6, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
