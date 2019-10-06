|
Carolyn Yukiko Abe Kanaya, 89, of Chicago passed away peacefully September 3, 2019. Beloved wife of Enoch Kanaya, devoted mother of Carola Kanaya, Barbara Kanaya (Stephen) Spofford, and Rita Kanaya; kind grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt. She was predeceased by her daughter, Sherri Kanaya. A memorial service will be held at Ravenswood Fellowship UM Church, 4511 N. Hermitage Ave, Chicago, at 12:30 pm on Sunday, October 13, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Ravenswood Fellowship UM Church.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 6, 2019