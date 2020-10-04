Suddenly; Cherished daughter of Ernest and Susan, nee Rynne; Loving sister of Marie Fields, Katie Huerta, and Patty Huerta; Cherished aunt of Brendan, Hailey, and Jonathan; Beloved niece, cousin, and friend to many; Visitation Wednesday, 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th St. Chicago Ridge, IL; All Funeral Services are Private; In lieu of flowers, donations to either, The Humane Society of the United States, www.humanesociety.org
or Feeding America, www.feedingamerica.org
would be appreciated; For Funeral info: 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com