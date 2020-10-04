1/
Carolynn A. Huerta
Suddenly; Cherished daughter of Ernest and Susan, nee Rynne; Loving sister of Marie Fields, Katie Huerta, and Patty Huerta; Cherished aunt of Brendan, Hailey, and Jonathan; Beloved niece, cousin, and friend to many; Visitation Wednesday, 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th St. Chicago Ridge, IL; All Funeral Services are Private; In lieu of flowers, donations to either, The Humane Society of the United States, www.humanesociety.org or Feeding America, www.feedingamerica.org would be appreciated; For Funeral info: 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
October 3, 2020
All my love to Carolynn’s family and Bubs. You took a piece of my soul with you. 34 years of friendship was not long enough. Watch over us and help all those critters over the rainbow bridge my dear friend.
Brielle Hawrysz
Friend
