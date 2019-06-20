Home

Crete Funeral Home
1182 Main St
Crete, IL 60417
(708) 672-7600
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Crete Funeral Home
1182 Main Street
Crete, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
9:30 AM
Crete Funeral Home
1182 Main Street
Crete, IL
View Map
Heine , Carolynn C. Carolynn C. Heine age 76 of Joliet and formerly of Crete, Illinois passed away on June 17, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents Oswald and Eloise Heine. Loving sister to Robert O. (Shirley) Heine. Beautiful aunt to Robert Kerley, Robert A. Heine and Christina C. Heine. Dear great aunt to Bethany Kerley, Sarah Kerley and Simon Kerley. Longtime close cherished friend Cathy Stidham and loved by many.

Visitation Friday, June 21st from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the Crete Funeral Home,1182 Main Street, Crete, Illinois. Funeral service will be at 9:30AM on Saturday at the funeral home. Interment: Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, Illinois. Info: (708) 672-7600. Cretefuneralhome.com





Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 20, 2019
