Carroll L. Stuertz Obituary
Carroll L. Stuertz, age 87 of Plainfield, IL., passed away Saturday April 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Herbert Stuertz; loving mother of Gary (Donna) Stuertz, Linda Stuertz and Sue (James) Frieden; devoted grandmother of Eric (Natalie), Keith, Amy (John), Kimberly and Katherine and great- grandmother of Joseph. Memorial visitation will be held on Saturday May 11, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Anderson Memorial Chapel 606 Townhall Dr. with memorial service beginning at 12:00 p.m. Service concludes at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorials to the would be appreciated. For information 815-886-2323.www.andersonmemorialhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 8, 2019
