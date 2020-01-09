|
Cary F. Nourie, 59, cherished husband of 19 years to Brigid Cashman; adored father of daughter Briona; beloved son of Mary Lou and the late Donald, passed away unexpectedly January 2, 2020. He was preceded in death by his sister Christine, and is survived by his loving brothers Tim (Karen), Ted (Vera Chan), sister Jill Eberhardt and Colin (Sarah Singer-Nourie); cherished uncle of Trevor, Catie, Chris, Camille, Conner, Brennan, Rae, Zoe, Micah, Isabella, Delia, Maeve and Liam; dear in-law of the Cashman family, Thomas Joseph, Jacquie, Thomas Francis, John, Brendan (Danielle Burgeson) and Meghan Grace; loving companion of Sophie Louise, the family dog. Visitation Saturday from 9 AM until time of mass 11 AM at Old St. Patrick's Church, 700 W. Adams. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to one of the following charities: Children at the Crossroads Foundation, Geneva Lake Water Safety Patrol, Rescue Tails Animal Welfare, Old St. Patrick's Church Foundations Program, or the Briona Nourie Educational Fund. Arrangements entrusted to Gibbons Family Funeral Home. For info 773-777-3944 or www.GFFH.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 9, 2020