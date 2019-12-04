Home

Kerry Funeral Home
7020 W. 127th Street
Palos Heights, IL 60463
(708) 361-4235
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Kerry Funeral Home
7020 W. 127th Street
Palos Heights, IL 60463
Prayer Service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Kerry Funeral Home
7020 W. 127th Street
Palos Heights, IL 60463
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:30 AM
Saint Alexander Church
Caryl H. Hendrickson Obituary
(nee Knox), Beloved wife of the late Robert "Bob" Hendrickson. Loving mother of Bob, Brian (Eti), Nancy (Jim McDermott), Mary (Patrick) Wolf & Holly (John Materse) Hendrickson. Adoring grandmother of Jenny (Chris) Cagadas, Joe (Anne Elyse) Hartigan, Alanna, Kailie, Brian, Emma, Thomas & Maggie. Cherished great grandmother of Caitlin, Aubrey, Dylan, Nolan & Evelyn. Devoted daughter of the late Joseph B. & Helen (nee Kavanaugh) Knox. Dear sister of the late Barbara (late Henry) Wern. Memorial visitation Saturday, December 7th from 9:30 a.m. until time of chapel prayers 11:00 a.m. at the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER, 7020 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights proceeding to Saint Alexander Church, Memorial Mass 11:30 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Franciscan Village, 1270 Franciscan Village Drive, Lemont, IL 60439 would be appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 4, 2019
