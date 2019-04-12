Home

81 of Romeoville, passed away Wednesday surrounded by her loving family. A memorial gathering will be held, Sunday, April 14, at Cross of Glory Lutheran Church, 163rd and Cedar Road, Homer Glen, IL from 1-3 p.m. Services will begin at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, make donations to Pancreatic Cancer Society, Cross of Glory Church, Homer Glen, IL or Lockport Resource Center, Lockport, IL. For more information, visit carememorial.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2019
