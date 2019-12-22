Home

Carylee S. Loomis


1933 - 2019
Carylee S. Loomis Obituary
Carylee S. Loomis, passed away on December 6, 2019 and was born on April 27, 1933. She leaves behind her children, Elizabeth Loomis Rutherford and John Walter Loomis; and grandchildren, Jack Walter Rutherford, Eliza Kendrick Rutherford and Charles Walter Loomis. University of Wisconsin graduate after two years at Wellesley College, Carylee majored in fine arts. Carylee loved life. Her charity work was vast. From hospice, the Junior League, and the Garden Club of Barrington. A private interment will be held at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Barrington Hills, IL. A public Memorial Service will be held at the end of January. In lieu of flowers or donations, her family would like to encourage everyone to, "Love the ones you are with." For info and online condolences, call Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory at 847-381-3411 or visit davenportfamily.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 22, 2019
