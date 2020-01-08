Home

Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
8:30 AM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Cornelius Church
Chicago, IL
Casey F. Purecki Obituary
Casey F. Purecki, age 88, passed away on January 4th 2020. Loving uncle of Thomas Antosz (friend of Claudia) and Nancy (Thomas) Staib. Great uncle of Caitlin and Alyssa. Dear brother of the late Genevieve (the late Edward), the late Tony (The late Rita) and the late Leonard Purecki. Casey was an Army Veteran in the Korean War and worked for the Railroad Retirement Board. Visitation Friday, January 10th from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave. Norridge. Funeral Saturday, beginning at the funeral home at 8:30 a.m. and will then proceed to St. Cornelius Church in Chicago for 9:30 a.m. Mass. Interment will follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery in Niles. info www.cumberlandchapels.com or 708-456-8300
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 8, 2020
