Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
847-685-1002
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cooney Funeral Home
625 Busse Hwy.
Park Ridge, IL
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
12:15 PM
Cooney Funeral Home
625 Busse Hwy.
Park Ridge, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Paul of the Cross Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Casimer Durava
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Casimer Durava

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Casimer Durava Obituary
On October 1, Casey reunited at last with his oldest son, Michael, in heaven. His beloved wife of 67 years, Patricia (Kern) was at home beside him surrounded by their children; Terry, Patrick, Shawn and Maureen. As a retired Chicago Public School principal he passed his work ethic, devotion to family and extraordinary faith onto his seven granddaughters. A visitation will be held Sunday 3-8pm at Cooney Funeral Home in Park Ridge. A funeral Mass will be held at 12:30pm Monday at St Paul of the Cross. More info can be found at cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Casimer's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now