On October 1, Casey reunited at last with his oldest son, Michael, in heaven. His beloved wife of 67 years, Patricia (Kern) was at home beside him surrounded by their children; Terry, Patrick, Shawn and Maureen. As a retired Chicago Public School principal he passed his work ethic, devotion to family and extraordinary faith onto his seven granddaughters. A visitation will be held Sunday 3-8pm at Cooney Funeral Home in Park Ridge. A funeral Mass will be held at 12:30pm Monday at St Paul of the Cross. More info can be found at cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 4, 2019