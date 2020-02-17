|
|
Casimir "Casey" Bachanowski, 85, of Hoffman Estates. Beloved husband of Harriet "Lois" nee Taylor; loving father of Deborah (Gene) Migut and John Bachanowski; cherished grandfather of Lucas Migut; brother of Jeanne Schoenrock; uncle of several nieces and nephews. Visitation at Ahlgrim Funeral Home, 567 S. Spring Rd., Elmhurst from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday, February 17, 2020. Services 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment Mt. Emblem Cemetery. Funeral info 630-834-3515 or www.ahlgrim.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 17, 2020