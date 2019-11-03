|
|
CASIMIR C. WILCZYNSKI, Korean War Air Force Veteran, beloved husband of the late Bernice (nee Schwontkowski); loving father of Carol (Garry) Walters, Cynthia (Anthony) Kolinski, Michael (Ann), James (Ann) & the late Daniel Wilczynski; dear grandfather of Rachel Kolinski, Emily (fiancé Nathan Pond), Erica, Ryan & Kathryn Wilczynski; dearest great grandfather of Brayden; fond brother of Stella (late Theodore) Szydlowski, Jean (Steve) Bazan, Walter (Ariya) Wilczynski & the late John (late Ruth) Sipola, late Helen (late Chester) Novak, late Stanley Wilczynski, late Josephine (late William) Szydlowski, late Marie (late Eugene) Kuleta, late Francis & late Joseph (late Irene) Wilczynski; brother-in-law and uncle of many. Visitation was held Friday, November 1, 2019, 4-8 p.m. at Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd., 5088 S. Archer Avenue, (corner of Keeler). Funeral Mass was held Saturday, November 2, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at St. Rene Goupil Church. Inurnment Resurrection Cemetery. (773) 767-2166 or www.ZarzyckiManorChapels.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 3, 2019