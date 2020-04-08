|
Casey, age 98, of Chicago passed away peacefully on his birthday, Monday, April 6, 2020 surrounded by the love of his family at his daughter's home in Minooka, IL.
He joins his beloved wife of 67 years, Evelyn A., who preceded him in death on August 30, 2018. Loving and Supportive Father of Lynn (Ronald) Ciezki, Cassandra (Michael) Vinci and Adrienne (Marlin) Hartman; Cherished "Gpa" of Lauren (Jon) Bivens, Stephany (Sean) Wojtczak, Jenna (Chase) Gibbs, Casey (Lauren) Ciezki, Lynsey (Bobby) Gunnells, Dana (David) Peltz, Taylor (Jordan Weth) Hartman; Proud Great Grandfather of Eli, Nadia, Evelyn, Gibson, Hayden and Brooklyn; Dear Uncle and Friend to many.
In honoring the wishes of Casimir F. Kulka Cremation Rites have been accorded. Preferred Memorials made in Casey's name may be directed to Joliet Area Community Hospice. Interment will take place at a later date with Military Funeral Honors at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. Arrangements entrusted to The Maple Funeral Home, 24300 S. Ford Rd, Channahon. Please visit www.themaplefuneralhome.com to post expressions of sympathy or share a memory. For information 815-467-1234.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 8, 2020