Casimir J. Burkat
1925 - 2020
Casimir J. Burkat, age 94, formerly of Brighton Park, recently of Lemont. Cherished son of the late Joseph and Anna Burkat. Loving brother of Julia (the late Edward) Krol and the late John (the late Vera) Burkat. Devoted uncle of Mark, Steve (Judy), Alice Krol and the late Carol (Kurt) Engel. Also many great-nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday 8:30am until time of Chapel Service 9:45am at RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen to SS Cyril & Methodius Church, Mass 10:30am. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Casey was a true gentleman with exceptional patience and perseverance. He demonstrated his love of God and others in countless small ways. His usual goodbye was, "God bless you" or "Have a blessed day". Indeed, all who knew Casey were blessed by this kind man. Casey was a former longtime parishioner of St. Pancratius Church. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Visitation
08:30 - 09:45 AM
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Homer Glen
SEP
30
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
SS Cyril & Methodius Church
Funeral services provided by
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Homer Glen
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
(708) 301-3595
