Casimir J. Janota Jr.

Casimir J. Janota Jr. Obituary
Casimir "Casey" Janota Jr. age 64, formally of Chicago passed away suddenly on February 3, 2019. He was a retired Chicago Police Officer with 32 years of service. He fulfilled his childhood dream and wore his uniform with pride. He leaves behind his loving wife, Kathleen (nee Bandringa), 3 children: Andrea,Bryan and Caroline; 2 grandchildren, Moira and Jarred Pyatt. Survived by foursiblings and proceeded by two. Loving uncle and a dear friend to many. Closefriend to retired officers John Ryan and Joe Kutianski. Services private. In lieuof flowers donations can be made to the Chicago Police Memorial Fund 1407 W.Washington Blvd. Chicago, Illinois 60607. All arrangements and services wereprovided by John J. Minich, Funeral Director 773-582-6294
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 17, 2019
