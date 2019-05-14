|
Casimir J. Zientko; beloved husband of the late Florence; loving father of John, Theresa Beale and Steven (Dawn); devoted grandfather of Vincent, Casey, Marina, John, Haley, Cole and Ryan; great grandfather of Angie and Jayce Sereyka; also loving uncle and friend of many.Visitation Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 3:00 - 9:00 p.m. at COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Funeral services Thursday, May 16, starting with prayers at 9:00 a.m. from the funeral home, proceeding to St. Hedwig Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Entombment will follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery Mausoleum in Niles. Info 773-774-0366 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 14, 2019