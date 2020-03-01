|
Casimira "Casey" Lens nee Kloc age 96 or Palos Heights. Beloved Wife of the Late Ray J. Lens. Loving Mother of Patricia (James) Hallberg. Grandmother of Elizabeth (Paul) Hagan, Kristen (James) Reavis & James R. Hallberg. Great Grandmother of Margot Hagan, Esme, Peter & Noa Camille Reavis. Family and Friends will gather Monday, March 2nd 9:45 am at St. Alexander Church 7025 W. 126th Street, Palos Heights, Mass 10:00 am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. For additional Information Please Call Van Henkelum Funeral Home 708 448-3530 or www.vanhenkelum.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 1, 2020