Home

POWERED BY

Services
Van Henkelum Funeral & Cremation Services
7020 W 127Th St
Palos Heights, IL 60463
708 448-3530
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
9:45 AM
St. Alexander Church
7025 W. 126th Street
Palos Heights, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Alexander Church
7025 W. 126th Street
Palos Heights, IL
View Map

Casimira "Casey" Lens

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Casimira "Casey" Lens Obituary
Casimira "Casey" Lens nee Kloc age 96 or Palos Heights. Beloved Wife of the Late Ray J. Lens. Loving Mother of Patricia (James) Hallberg. Grandmother of Elizabeth (Paul) Hagan, Kristen (James) Reavis & James R. Hallberg. Great Grandmother of Margot Hagan, Esme, Peter & Noa Camille Reavis. Family and Friends will gather Monday, March 2nd 9:45 am at St. Alexander Church 7025 W. 126th Street, Palos Heights, Mass 10:00 am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. For additional Information Please Call Van Henkelum Funeral Home 708 448-3530 or www.vanhenkelum.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Casimira's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -