|
|
Casmino A. Polizzi, age 80 of Cary passed away September 30, 2019 at his home. He was born March 2, 1939 in Chicago, the son of Vincent and Nina Polizzi.
Casmino is survived by his wife Diane (Sikorski) Polizzi, his children: Vincent M. Polizzi and Marc A. Polizzi, his grandchildren: Vincent R. Polizzi, Joseph V. Polizzi and David M. Polizzi as well as a brother Nick (Ann) Polizzi.
There will be a Memorial Visitation for Casmino on Saturday, Ocotber 5, 2019 from 2:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Kahle-Moore Funeral Home, 403 Silver Lake Rd., Cary. For info: 847-639-3817 or kahlemoore.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 3, 2019