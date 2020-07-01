Cassandra L. Durkin
Age 44; Suddenly; Loving wife of Michael; Devoted mother of Maeve, Quinn, and Shea; Cherished daughter of Larry Struggles and Maureen O'Connor; Beloved sister of Colin (Charity) Brunner, Ashley O'Connor; Dear daughter-in-law of Mary Lou (late James) Durkin; Adored sister-in-law of Jim (Bianca), Dan (Diane), and Amy (Eric) Celauro; Loving aunt, cousin, and friend to many; Memorial Visitation Friday 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge; Interment Private; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com



MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Visitation
09:00 - 12:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
