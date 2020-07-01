Age 44; Suddenly; Loving wife of Michael; Devoted mother of Maeve, Quinn, and Shea; Cherished daughter of Larry Struggles and Maureen O'Connor; Beloved sister of Colin (Charity) Brunner, Ashley O'Connor; Dear daughter-in-law of Mary Lou (late James) Durkin; Adored sister-in-law of Jim (Bianca), Dan (Diane), and Amy (Eric) Celauro; Loving aunt, cousin, and friend to many; Memorial Visitation Friday 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge; Interment Private; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 1, 2020.