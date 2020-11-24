Caterina Stocchetti nee Pacini, 90; Beloved wife of the late Domenico; Devoted mother of John (Peggy) and Anthony (Marianne) Stocchetti; Loving grandmother of Annette (Matt) Kaspar, Karen (Noah) Szafraniec, Elizabeth, Dominic, Amanda and Edward Stocchetti and great-grandmother of Luke Szafraniec; Visitation Wednesday Nov. 25th from 8:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Following the visitation, we will proceed to St. Eugene Church for 11:00 a.m. Mass. Interment will be at Maryhill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Caterina's memory to American Heart Association
, www.americanheart.org
, Greater Chicago Food Depository, www.chicagosfoodbank.org
or Make-A-Wish, www.wish.org
. For info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com