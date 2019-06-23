|
|
Catharine N. Basile, nee Nelson, age 88. Beloved wife of the late Louis. Loving mother of Joseph, Anne and the late Mary Basile. Dear sister of the late Dorothy Hennan and James Nelson. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Retired teacher with St. Louis de Montfort School. Funeral Wednesday 9:45 a.m. from Beverly Ridge Funeral Home; 10415 S. Kedzie Ave. to Most Holy Redeemer Church Mass 10:30 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday 3-9 p.m. 773-779-4411.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 23, 2019