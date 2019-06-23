Home

Beverly Ridge Funeral Home - Chicago
10415 S. Kedzie Avenue
Chicago, IL 60655
(773) 779-4411
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Beverly Ridge Funeral Home
10415 S. Kedzie Ave.
Chicago, IL
Funeral
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
9:45 AM
Beverly Ridge Funeral Home
10415 S. Kedzie Ave.
Chicago, IL
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Most Holy Redeemer Church
Catharine N. Basile Obituary
Catharine N. Basile, nee Nelson, age 88. Beloved wife of the late Louis. Loving mother of Joseph, Anne and the late Mary Basile. Dear sister of the late Dorothy Hennan and James Nelson. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Retired teacher with St. Louis de Montfort School. Funeral Wednesday 9:45 a.m. from Beverly Ridge Funeral Home; 10415 S. Kedzie Ave. to Most Holy Redeemer Church Mass 10:30 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday 3-9 p.m. 773-779-4411.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 23, 2019
