Catherine A. Bonovich
Catherine A. Bonovich, age 90, of Northbrook. Loving wife of the late Earl N. for 71 years. Cherished mother of Patricia (Al) Olsen, Carol Bonovich, Kathryn (Michael) Willis, the late John, Bob, Joe, and Jerry. Proud grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt to many who were dearly loved. She was a great admirer of Charles Schultz and Snoopy. As a gardener she enjoyed her volunteerism at the Chicago Botanic Gardens and was proud of her blue ribbon for her African violet. In lieu of flowers donations to your local food bank are greatly appreciated. Services Private with a Life Celebration Service to be held in the future. To leave a condolence or for more information visit www.funerals.pro or call 847.537.6600.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
(847) 537-6600
