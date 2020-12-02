1/
Catherine A. Hofstetter
Catherine A. "Cookie" Hofstetter (nee Seibert); beloved wife of 54 years to the late Richard J. "Dick" Hofstetter; loving mother of Christine (Richard) Martinez, the late Kathleen (Thomas) Kriz, and Melissa (Eric) Westerhoff; loving and adored grandmother of Kyle (Michelle), Kevin (Jennifer), Alec, Conor, Dylan, Braden, and Katherine; great-grandmother of Kris, Maxwell, and Alex. Richard and Catherine enjoyed over 55 years of being together, traveling, and loving life and each other, along with their family and friends. Visitation 9:30am to 10:30am Friday, Dec. 04 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Group limits and social distancing measures are in place. Masks required. Funeral Mass to follow, 11am at St. Francis Xavier Church, LaGrange. Attendees must register prior to Mass at www.signupgenius.com/go/409044DAAA72EA2F94-cookie. To view the livestream of Mass, visit the church Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SFXParish.LG.The livestream will begin 10-15 minutes prior to Mass (Please use Chrome to view. Do not use Internet Explorer or Safari). Interment at Fairmount Willow Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations given to Smile Train are appreciated. Funeral Info: 708-352-6500 or HJFunerals.com



MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
DEC
4
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Church
Funeral services provided by
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
December 1, 2020
Chris, Missy, and family, We are all so sorry for the loss of your wonderful mom. Aunt Cookie was such a special lady. She would always light up the room with her happy, upbeat personality, and her love of people. The thing we remember most is how she always made everyone feel loved and welcome. Her heart was much larger than her size! She will be truly missed by everyone. Sending love and hugs to you all at this very sad time. Love, Kim, Tony and family
Kim Seibert
Family
