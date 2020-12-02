Catherine A. "Cookie" Hofstetter (nee Seibert); beloved wife of 54 years to the late Richard J. "Dick" Hofstetter; loving mother of Christine (Richard) Martinez, the late Kathleen (Thomas) Kriz, and Melissa (Eric) Westerhoff; loving and adored grandmother of Kyle (Michelle), Kevin (Jennifer), Alec, Conor, Dylan, Braden, and Katherine; great-grandmother of Kris, Maxwell, and Alex. Richard and Catherine enjoyed over 55 years of being together, traveling, and loving life and each other, along with their family and friends. Visitation 9:30am to 10:30am Friday, Dec. 04 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Group limits and social distancing measures are in place. Masks required. Funeral Mass to follow, 11am at St. Francis Xavier Church, LaGrange. Attendees must register prior to Mass at www.signupgenius.com/go/409044DAAA72EA2F94-cookie
. To view the livestream of Mass, visit the church Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SFXParish.LG.The
livestream will begin 10-15 minutes prior to Mass (Please use Chrome to view. Do not use Internet Explorer or Safari). Interment at Fairmount Willow Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations given to Smile Train are appreciated. Funeral Info: 708-352-6500 or HJFunerals.com