Chris, Missy, and family, We are all so sorry for the loss of your wonderful mom. Aunt Cookie was such a special lady. She would always light up the room with her happy, upbeat personality, and her love of people. The thing we remember most is how she always made everyone feel loved and welcome. Her heart was much larger than her size! She will be truly missed by everyone. Sending love and hugs to you all at this very sad time. Love, Kim, Tony and family



Kim Seibert

Family