|
|
Catherine A. Quan, 87, of McHenry, formerly of Chicago, beloved daughter of the late James and Frances; loving sister of the late Frances Casey, Mary Barca, James Quane, Eileen Casserly, John Quan, and Virginia Ward; dear aunt of many nieces and nephews, and great nieces and great nephews. Memorial visitation at Transfiguration Church 316 W. Mill St. Wauconda, IL 60084 on Saturday, October 12th from 9:30 a.m. until time of memorial mass at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to 1140 W. Jackson Blvd. Chicago, IL 60607 or Orphans Of The Storm 2200 Riverwoods Rd. Riverwoods, IL 60015 appreciated. Sign online guest book at www.simkinsfh.com. (847) 965-2500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 6, 2019