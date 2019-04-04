|
|
Catherine A. Radz, nee Palermo. Beloved wife of the late Alfred J. Dear mother of Alfred Jr. (Carol), Russell (Cheryl), Roger, Catherine (James) Amedeo, Daniel (Karen), Elaine Murphy, Christopher (Leslie), Richard (Juli) and the late Stuart. Loving grandmother of Adam, Marcus, Brian, Krystle, Thomas, Sam, Joe, Jim, Kaitlyn, Dan, Danielle, Katie, Kelly, Shannon, Casey, Kylie, Ricky, Emily, Bridget, Matthew, Stuart, Michael, AJ, Juliann and Ally and great grandmother of Jacob, Addison, Noah, Eli, Allana, Sammy and Joey. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 10:00 a.m. at St. Terrence Church; 4300 W. 119th St., Alsip, IL until time of Mass 11:00 a.m. Interment St. Casimir Cemetery. 773-779-4411
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 4, 2019