Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kolbus-John V. May - Chicago
6857 West Higgins Avenue
Chicago, IL 60656
773-774-3232
For more information about
Catherine Viverito
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Viverito
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine A. "Kay" Viverito

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Catherine A. "Kay" Viverito Obituary
Catherine "Kay" Viverito, nee Lally, age 94; beloved wife of the late Clarence Viverito; loving mother of Mary (Joseph) Watson and William; dearest grandmother of Jared (Jessica) Reid, Jennifer Brown, Claire Watson and Grace Watson; great-grandmother of Christopher Reid, Brendan and Tyler Robson, and Logan Brown; dear sister of Marie Gaffney, Michael (Marie) Lally, Helen (the late James) Horn; sister-in-law of Grace Viverito (the late Joseph) Geary. Visitation, Friday, 9 a.m. until time of Prayers, 10:30 a.m. at Kolbus-May Funeral Home 6857 W. Higgins Ave., Chicago to St. Robert Bellarmine Church, Mass 11 a.m. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations to DuPage Care Center in memory of Catherine would be appreciated. For information 773-774-3232 or www.kolbusmayfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now