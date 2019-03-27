|
Catherine "Kay" Viverito, nee Lally, age 94; beloved wife of the late Clarence Viverito; loving mother of Mary (Joseph) Watson and William; dearest grandmother of Jared (Jessica) Reid, Jennifer Brown, Claire Watson and Grace Watson; great-grandmother of Christopher Reid, Brendan and Tyler Robson, and Logan Brown; dear sister of Marie Gaffney, Michael (Marie) Lally, Helen (the late James) Horn; sister-in-law of Grace Viverito (the late Joseph) Geary. Visitation, Friday, 9 a.m. until time of Prayers, 10:30 a.m. at Kolbus-May Funeral Home 6857 W. Higgins Ave., Chicago to St. Robert Bellarmine Church, Mass 11 a.m. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations to DuPage Care Center in memory of Catherine would be appreciated. For information 773-774-3232 or www.kolbusmayfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 27, 2019