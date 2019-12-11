|
|
Catherine Ann Sugrue (nee O'Connor), age 59, passed away peacefully at home on December 8, 2019 after a year-long battle with brain cancer. Beloved wife of 35 years to John P. Sugrue. Passionate mother of Kerry (Dave) Penny, Johnny (Marina), Connor (Bridget), Wyatt, and Catie. Grandmother to Laila and many future children. Dear sister to Michael, Patrick, Robert, and Daniel O'Connor. Loving aunt and cousin to many and dedicated educator of countless children. Avid photographer and world traveler. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 12th from 3-8 PM at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home 6150 N. Cicero Ave. Chicago, IL 60646. Funeral Friday December 13th, 11:30 AM from Smith-Corcoran for 12 PM mass at St. Hilary Church 5601 N. California Ave. Chicago. Interment following at Rosehill Cemetery. Info 773-736-3833 or www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 11, 2019