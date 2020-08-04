Catherine Ann "Cathy" Sweezy, nee Loughran. At rest July 29th, 2020. Beloved wife of 45 years to Edward. Loving mother of Bernadette and Michael Sweezy. Dear sister of Glen Loughran, Arlene (John) McEntegart, Peter(Helen) Loughran and Trisha (Mike) McTague. Preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Margaret. Loving cousin, aunt and friend to many. Cathy went Our Lady Help of Christians Grade School, Siena High School and attended DePaul University. Family and friends will meet at Our Lady of the Trinity Church (formerly St Tarcissus) 6020 W. Ardmore in Chicago for a memorial Mass at 10:30 a.m. Saturday Aug. 8th. Due to covid 19 restrictions church is limited to 50 people at one time with masks and proper distancing required. Inurnment in Maryhill Cemetery will be private. Please omit flowers. Donations in Cathy's name may be made to Rainbow Hospice, P.O. Box 74008824 Chicago 60674. Info: GAMBONEY & SON FUNERAL DIRECTORS 078/420-5108





