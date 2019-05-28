Home

Catherine Anne "Cathie" Ference Obituary
Catherine Anne "Cathie" Ference, Age 77. Dearest sister of Patricia (Paul) Kalata, Sara (Thomas) Collins, the late Michael Ference. Cherished aunt of William (Maribel) Kalata, Jean (Christopher) Kalata Koppen, Kevin (Lisa) Collins, Norah (Geoff) Collins Pienta, and Katie (Marty) Collins Edwards. Devoted great aunt of Tommy, Paul, Abby, Andrew, Emily, Ian, Kevin, and Annabeth. Loving cousin to the McCarthy and Keenan families. Devoted daughter to the late William and Loretta Ference. Cathie loved travelling, tennis, bridge, volunteering, and lived life to its fullest. Visitation Wednesday 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Thursday 9:00 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge to St. Alexander Church, 7025 W. 126th Street, Palos Heights. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations to , 17060 S. Oak Park Ave., Tinley Park, IL 60477 or Lake Katherine Nature Center, 7402 W. Lake Katherine Drive, Palos Heights, IL 60463 would be appreciated. For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 28, 2019
