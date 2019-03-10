Home

Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
120 South Northwest Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 823-1171
Catherine B. Flannery Obituary
Catherine B. Flannery, nee Barden. Beloved wife of John. Loving mother of Laura (Rick) Beaudion, Tina (Randy) Holloway, Jennifer (Mark) Gordon, Barbara (Peter) Rock, Paula (Bob) Mack, Lisa (Scott) Skowron, Colleen (Jim) Janesku, Erin, John (Martha), Brian (Sarah) and Michael (Gerianne) Flannery. Devoted grandmother of 21 and great-grandmother of 11. Dear sister of Mary Muno, Wally Barden and the late Ruth Scavo and Ben Barden. Visitation Friday, March 15, 8:30 a.m. until time of prayers, 9:30 a.m. at Ryan-Parke Funeral Home, 120 S. Northwest Hwy., Park Ridge. Funeral Mass to follow at St. Paul of the Cross Church. Mass 10 a.m. Interment Town of Maine Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Misericordia/Heart of Mercy Center, www.misericordia.org. Funeral Info., www.ryan-parke.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2019
