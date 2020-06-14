Catherine B. Rath
Catherine B. Rath nee Coyne; Beloved wife of the late Robert F.; Dearest Mom of Mark (Therese), Mary Kay (John) Schmuttenmaer, Robert (Susan), Nancy (Jeffrey) Holst, Carla (Randy) Guthrie and Constance (Frank) Bonacci; Devoted grandmother of 17 and great-grandmother of 17; Dear sister of Michael and the late Mary, Gertrude, Helen, William (Anasta) and Patrick Coyne; Fond aunt of many. Family and friends will meet for a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, June 16th, 10:30 am at Saint Peter the Apostle Church 551 N. Rush Street, Itasca. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the National Shrine of Saint Jude or Misericordia would be appreciated. In light of the coronavirus restrictions, please be prepared to wear a facemask. Arrangements were entrusted to The Oaks Funeral Home. 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.
