Catherine Bednar
(nee Samp), age 96 of Chicago. At rest September 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Adolph Bednar. Loving mother of Rosemarie Bednar, Kathleen (Tom) Plaines and the late Robert Bednar. Cherished sister and aunt to many. Visitation Friday, October 2, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. until time of service 1:00 P.M. at the Seguin & Symonds Funeral Home, 858 Sheridan Road, Highwood. Entombment following at Saint Adalbert Cemetery, 68oo North Milwaukee Avenue, Niles. For more information 847-432-3878


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Seguin and Symonds Funeral Home
OCT
2
Service
01:00 PM
Seguin and Symonds Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Seguin and Symonds Funeral Home
858 Sheridan Road
Highwood, IL 60040
847-432-3878
