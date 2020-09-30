Catherine Bednar

(nee Samp), age 96 of Chicago. At rest September 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Adolph Bednar. Loving mother of Rosemarie Bednar, Kathleen (Tom) Plaines and the late Robert Bednar. Cherished sister and aunt to many. Visitation Friday, October 2, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. until time of service 1:00 P.M. at the Seguin & Symonds Funeral Home, 858 Sheridan Road, Highwood. Entombment following at Saint Adalbert Cemetery, 68oo North Milwaukee Avenue, Niles. For more information 847-432-3878
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 30, 2020.