Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
847-685-1002
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
9:30 AM
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Tarcissus Church
Catherine Beirne Obituary
nee Coyne of Loughconneera, Connemara, Co. Galway, Ireland passed away July 14, 2019 surrounded by her family. Daughter of the late Peadar and the late Kate (Folan) Coyne; loving wife of the late Patrick "Pakie" Beirne of Bornacoola, Leitrim, Ireland; dear sister of Mary, Nora, Naneen, Margaret (Michael) Byrne, Bridget (Thomas) Gibbons, Barbara (Michael) Coyne, Maria, John (Barbara), Peter, Michael (Nancy); beloved mother of John (Michelle), Mary and Margaret; proud grandmother "Momo" of Sean and John Jr.; loving aunt and cousin to many. One of the original founders and volunteers at the Irish American Heritage Center, Katie (and Pakie) spent many hours volunteering in the early days of the Center. Long time member of the Shamrock American Club. Visitation Friday from 3:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home located at 625 Busse Hwy. in Park Ridge. Funeral Saturday, prayers at 9:30 a.m. to St. Tarcissus Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 18, 2019
