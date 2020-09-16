1/
Catherine Bertuzis
Catherine Bertuzis, Nee Zabinskis. Sept. 11, 2020. Age 103. Devoted wife of the late John Bertuzis. Loving mother of Lina and Rasa Bertuzis. Catherine is also survived by other relatives in the Chicago area, Florida, and Lithuania. Visitation Friday, 9:00 A.M. until time of services at 11:00 A.M. at the Petkus Lemont Funeral Home, 12401 S. Archer Ave.(at Derby Rd.), Lemont. Interment St. Casimir Lithuanian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Offerings in Catherine's name may be made to American Heart Association and will be deeply appreciated. 800-994-7600 or www.petkusfuneralhomes.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Petkus Lemont Funeral Home
SEP
18
Service
11:00 AM
Petkus Lemont Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Petkus Lemont Funeral Home
12401 S. Archer Avenue
Lemont, IL 60439
630-257-6667
