Catherine Borowski went home to the Lord on September 21, 2020. Waiting for her there were her parents Joseph and Gizela Myszkowski and brothers, Roman and Walter. Catherine is survived by her one true love, Ted Borowski, her husband of 67 years. Together they envisioned and realized the American dream, working hard together to raise their three children, Richard, Theresa (Jose) Flores and Chester (Julie). Catherine loved her grandchildren, Nicole Flores (Nate) Hoks, Eric (Kristen) Flores and Hannah Borowski and great grandchildren, Milo, Teddy, Leo, Roshina and Mariana. They will remember her. Visitation Friday 8:30 am until time of funeral, 10:15 am at The Oaks Funeral Home 1201 E. Irving Park Road (at Prospect), Itasca to Divine Mercy Polish Parish. Mass 11:00 am. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. For funeral info: 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com