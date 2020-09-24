1/
Catherine Borowski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Catherine Borowski went home to the Lord on September 21, 2020. Waiting for her there were her parents Joseph and Gizela Myszkowski and brothers, Roman and Walter. Catherine is survived by her one true love, Ted Borowski, her husband of 67 years. Together they envisioned and realized the American dream, working hard together to raise their three children, Richard, Theresa (Jose) Flores and Chester (Julie). Catherine loved her grandchildren, Nicole Flores (Nate) Hoks, Eric (Kristen) Flores and Hannah Borowski and great grandchildren, Milo, Teddy, Leo, Roshina and Mariana. They will remember her. Visitation Friday 8:30 am until time of funeral, 10:15 am at The Oaks Funeral Home 1201 E. Irving Park Road (at Prospect), Itasca to Divine Mercy Polish Parish. Mass 11:00 am. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. For funeral info: 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
08:30 - 10:15 AM
The Oaks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
25
Service
10:15 AM
The Oaks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
25
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Divine Mercy Polish Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
(630) 250-8588
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved