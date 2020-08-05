1/
Catherine Bradley
Catherine Bradley (née Joyce), formerly of Ballintubber, Castlebar, Co. Mayo Ireland. Beloved wife of the late Peter Bradley. Loving Mother of Mary (Don) Wilkens, Michael Bradley, Jim Bradley, Kathy (Mike) Gavin, and Patrick (Cyndi) Bradley. Cherished Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Sister, and Aunt. A visitation will be held Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Andrew J. McGann and Son Funeral Home 10727 S. Pulaski Rd. Chicago, Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Terrence Catholic Church in Alsip. Please contact the funeral home or visit www.andrewmcgann.com for more information. In consideration of the safety of our guests and associates, Blake-Lamb Funeral Home will adhere to the current gathering restrictions in the state of Illinois, which allow 50 or fewer guests at services. Proper social distancing must be practiced and all guests will be required to wear face masks at all times. Thank you for your cooperation.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 5, 2020.
