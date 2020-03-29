Home

Catherine C. Barry


1935 - 2020
Catherine C. Barry Obituary
Catherine C. Barry passed away peacefully on March 24, 2020. She was born on March 1, 1935 in Philadelphia, PA. She is survived by her husband of nearly 60 years, Gerald; children, Stephen (Cathy) Barry; Ann (Rob) Garrison, and David Barry; and grandchildren, Rebecca, Alexander, and Danny Barry, and Teddy and Samantha Garrison. Catherine was a successful Realtor for 40+ years in the Barrington area, the majority of those years with Baird & Warner, where she was a member of the Founder's Club. Many of her clients and colleagues became lifelong friends. Catherine loved celebrating with family and friends and she was the consummate hostess. Catherine and Gerry were always supportive of their grandchildren and their many activities and sports. She enjoyed her volunteer work at House of Hope, which helps families in need. Catherine was a longtime member of St. Anne Catholic Church in Barrington. A memorial service will be held at St. Anne's at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home. Please visit www.davenportfamily.com or Catherine Barry's page on www.caringbridge.org for updated information on the Memorial Service, and to share special moments with Catherine.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 29, 2020
