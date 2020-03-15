Home

Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home
9568 Belmont Avenue
Franklin Park, IL 60131
(847) 678-1950
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home
9568 Belmont Avenue
Franklin Park, IL 60131
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
9:30 AM
Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home
9568 Belmont Avenue
Franklin Park, IL 60131
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Gertrude Catholic Church

Catherine Cardona

Catherine Cardona Obituary
Beloved wife of Richard. Loving mother of Teresa (David) DeMuri, Michael (Amy Taylor), John, Christine (Robert) Schwaan and Martin (Fern Smith). Cherished grandmother of Keith, Tony, Maria, Adeline and Gilbert. Dear sister of Frances Mazurek and Margaret (Richard) Josten. Dear aunt of many. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Parkinson's Foundation, www.parkinson.org are appreciated. Visitation Monday, March 16, 2020 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home, 9568 Belmont Ave., Franklin Park, Prayers 9:30 am at the funeral home on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 before going to St. Gertrude Catholic Church for mass at 10:00 am. Inurnment All Saints Cemetery. For info please call (847) 678-1950 or www.sax-tiedemann.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 15, 2020
