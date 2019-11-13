|
Catherine Cerniglia
Catherine is the beloved wife of 63 years to the late Jack; loving mother of Minnie (Harry) Gunderson, Jack (Ellie) and Joe (Cassie); dearest grandma of Michael (Lora), Michelle (John), Joseph, Matthew, Anne, Meg (Chandler) Hope, Tim, John, Michael and Dan; great-grandma of Nicholas, Sammy, Jacob, Justin and baby Charlotte. Visitation, Thursday from 3 to 9 p.m. Funeral Prayers, Friday, 9:15 a.m. at Nelson Funeral Home 820 Talcott Road, Park Ridge to Mary, Seat of Wisdom Church, Mass 10 a.m. Entombment St. Joseph Cemetery. For information 847-823-5122 or www.nelsonfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 13, 2019