Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
9:00 AM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
Queen of Martyrs Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Chirillo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Chirillo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine Chirillo Obituary
(nee Heimerdinger). Age 98. Beloved wife of 73 years of the late John W. Chirillo. Loving mother of John, Mary Kay (Michael) Zajac, Joseph (Jacquelyn), Thomas (Susan), Charles (Deborah), Lori (Al) Barone and Michael (Kristen) Chirillo. Dear grandmother of 18 and great-grandmother of 15. Fond sister of the late Irene, Chuck, Leonard, Bernice, and Earl. Visitation Thursday 3-9 p.m. Funeral Friday 9:00 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to Queen of Martyrs Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Queen of Martyrs Church, 10233 S. Central Park, Evergreen Park, IL 60805. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -