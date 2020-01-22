|
(nee Heimerdinger). Age 98. Beloved wife of 73 years of the late John W. Chirillo. Loving mother of John, Mary Kay (Michael) Zajac, Joseph (Jacquelyn), Thomas (Susan), Charles (Deborah), Lori (Al) Barone and Michael (Kristen) Chirillo. Dear grandmother of 18 and great-grandmother of 15. Fond sister of the late Irene, Chuck, Leonard, Bernice, and Earl. Visitation Thursday 3-9 p.m. Funeral Friday 9:00 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to Queen of Martyrs Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Queen of Martyrs Church, 10233 S. Central Park, Evergreen Park, IL 60805. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
