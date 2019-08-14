|
Catherine Clare Gearen of Oak Park; dear sister of John J. Jr. (Ann), Peter F. M.D. (Lisa), Michael V. (Betty), Paul C. (Barbara Koren), Mark J., Thomas J. (Jennifer Kerwin), Elizabeth M. (Bruce) Fischer and the late Mary T. Barbato; caring sister-in-law of Anthony L. M.D. (Jean) Barbato; fond aunt and great-aunt of many; devoted daughter of the late John Joseph "Jack" and Virginia nee Burke Gearen. Visitation Friday 3 to 9 p.m. at Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home, 203 S. Marion St., Oak Park. Prayers Saturday 9 a.m. to Ascension Church for mass at 9:45 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cardinal Bernardin Cancer Center (loyolamedicine.org/giving-loyola) or the are appreciated. Funeral info: 708-383-3191 or drechslerbrownwilliams.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 14, 2019