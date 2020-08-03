Catherine Danko, nee Turczyn, age 99, of Burbank, IL, passed away on July 30, 2020. She was born March 21, 1921 in the Ukraine to the late Theodore and Anna (nee Zurba). Beloved wife of the late John Danko. Loving mother of Chet (Joy) Danko, Bruno Danko, Emily (David) Koziol. Caring grandmother of Johnny Danko, Daniel, Brian, and Alexandra Koziol. Preceded in death by one son, Walter Danko.
With respect to State of Illinois Guidelines of Phase 4 during this time of Covid -19, the visitation is limited to 50 people or less at any time, we ask those attending to please keep one's visit brief to allow all to attend. FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED.
Visitation, Tuesday, August 4, 2020, 8:30AM to 10:45AM at Damar-Kaminski Funeral Home & Crematorium, 7861 S. 88th Avenue, Justice, Illinois.
Funeral, Tuesday, August 4, 2020 10:45AM Prayers and procession to begin from the funeral home to Saint Daniel the Prophet Church, 5300 S. Natoma Avenue, Chicago, IL for Mass at 11:30AM. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Justice, IL.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Caledonia Senior Living and Memory Care, North Riverside, IL. https://www.caledoniaseniorliving.org/fundraising/
or by telephone at 708-447-5092
For more info, 708-496-0200 or www.kaminskifamilyfuneralhomes.com