Catherine M. Darder (nee Scala) of Buffalo Grove IL, at the age of 87 peacefully passed away February 27th, 2019. Devoted wife of 67 years to Mike Darder. Beloved mother of Dr. Michael Darder (Denise), Richard Darder (Louise), Rosemarie Collins (Ray) and the late Florence Darder. Cherished grandmother to Lindsey, Maddie, Justin, Jessica, Jamie, Tyler, Erica and Allison. Also survived by sisters Rose and Patricia and a very large extended family. Dear sister-in-law and loving aunt to her nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her beloved brother Joseph. She was born in Paterson NJ and graduated Central High School in 1949, married Mike and lived in Paterson NJ, Cinnaminson NJ and Buffalo Grove IL, and was a blissful snowbird in Sarasota FL. She was a passionate parishioner and Women's Guild member of Saint Edna's Church in Buffalo Grove and the Church of Saint Patrick in Sarasota. She was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels and supporter of numerous charities. Catherine was grateful to have traveled much of the world with husband Mike and delighted family and friends with her Syrian and Italian cooking. She loved her Florida sunsets and flowers, especially her precious Birds-of-Paradise. She was a voracious reader and amazed us all as she zipped through her crossword puzzles. Catherine was the kindest of souls and was loving, caring and completely devoted to her family. She touched the hearts of all who met her and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing March 8th, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Boulevard, Totowa, NJ 07512. On March 9th, 2019, a funeral mass will be held at St. James of the Marches Church, Totowa at 9:30 AM followed by an interment at Laurel Grove Cemetery, Totowa.In lieu of flowers, donations in Catherine's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. A memorial celebration of Catherine's life will be held in the Chicago area sometime in May 2019. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.festamemorial.com."A Life Well Lived Is Worth Remembering" Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary