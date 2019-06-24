Home

Catherine "Katie" Dunkas, of Evanston, IL (born in Athens, Greece), Beloved wife for 64 years of Dr. Nicholas Dunkas; loving and adored mother of Grace Jansen, John Dunkas (Teresa), and Stella Dunkas Wilson (Gavin) and proud Yiayia of 6 grandchildren Katatrina Wilson (Cody Crook), Nicole Jansen, Hunter Wilson, Melina Jansen, Nikko and Yanni Dunkas. Katie passed with her family by her side on Thursday, June 13TH. A Celebration of Life service will take place on Monday, June 24th at 10:00am at The Merion Crystal Ballroom, 1611 Chicago Ave. Evanston, IL. For additional information, please contact John G. Adinamis Funeral. Directors at (847) 375-0095. Contributions - American Heart Assocation
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 24, 2019
