Catherine Elizabeth Cook of Downer's Grove, formerly of Berwyn, IL passed away May 16, 2019. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Warren, of 55 years and her parents, William and Despina Magevas. Katy, as she was known, passed away in the comfort of her home of the past 25 years at Oak Trace (formerly called Fairview Village) peacefully surrounded by her memories, support, prayers and her loving family. Katy is survived by her children Christine (Larry) Bast, Jeff (late Susan) Cook, Elizabeth Cook and Fred (Laura) Cook. Cherished Yiayia of Amy, David, Michael (Christi), Catherine Elizabeth, Hillary (Kyle), Jacob, Maggie, Thomas, Molly and Jack. Katy was fortunate in the past ten years to have in her life her special Angels who were a supportive and loving care team who helped her meet new challenges while developing strong special bonds. Katy's life was full of happy events and great memories. The most wonderful, the gift of being a strong, devoted and kind mother to her children. She enjoyed being a "second mom" to their friends and making a home filled with good food and love for all. Then, highlighted by getting to be a proud, happy and inspirational grandmother. She will be dearly missed, by her family and many friends. A celebration of life will be held 3-8 p.m. Thursday May 23rd at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 301 75th St., Downers Grove, where funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday May 24th. Interment will be held privately at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to The ALS Association Greater Chicago Chapter, 220 W Huron Suite 4003 Chicago IL 60654. Funeral info 630-964-6500 Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 21, 2019