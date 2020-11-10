Catherine E. Mc Enroe passed away November 3 from Covid - 19. Beloved wife of the late James; loving mother of Catherine(William) Cherwin, and James (Jeanine); loving grandmother of Maureen, Bill, Brian (Gabby), Tim, Jack, Matthew, and Griffin; dear sister of Dorothy, Bernadette, Hank, Chuck, and the late Jean, Mike, and Neil; also many fond nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral Thursday 10:30 AM from the Schielka Addison Street Funeral Home 7710 W Addison St. to St Francis Borgia Church for a 11 AM mass. Interment private at St Joseph Cemetery. Visitation 9 AM - 10:30 AM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Sisters of Providence Retirement fund, Servants of Mary Retirement Fund,or St Francis Borgia School. 773-625-3444





