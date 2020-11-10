1/
Catherine E. McEnroe
Catherine E. Mc Enroe passed away November 3 from Covid - 19. Beloved wife of the late James; loving mother of Catherine(William) Cherwin, and James (Jeanine); loving grandmother of Maureen, Bill, Brian (Gabby), Tim, Jack, Matthew, and Griffin; dear sister of Dorothy, Bernadette, Hank, Chuck, and the late Jean, Mike, and Neil; also many fond nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral Thursday 10:30 AM from the Schielka Addison Street Funeral Home 7710 W Addison St. to St Francis Borgia Church for a 11 AM mass. Interment private at St Joseph Cemetery. Visitation 9 AM - 10:30 AM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Sisters of Providence Retirement fund, Servants of Mary Retirement Fund,or St Francis Borgia School. 773-625-3444


MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Schielka Addison Street
NOV
12
Funeral
10:30 AM
Schielka Addison Street
NOV
12
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St Francis Borgia Church
November 9, 2020
So sorry for your loss. These unfortunate times make it difficult to celebrate her life with the family. We will always remember her laugh and always smiling face.

Love, Dori and Mike McEnroe
Michael Mc Enroe
Family
November 8, 2020
I love you Aunt Kay. I will miss your lovely laugh. God will take care of you now sweetheart.
Sandy Sterrett
Family
November 7, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes: 16,17.
D T
November 7, 2020
My sincere condolences are with your family and friends in this time of deep sorrow.May God comfort your hearts and give you strength during the difficult days ahead. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
