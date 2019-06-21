|
Catherine E. Skopis, nee Murphy, age 73, beloved wife of Chris for 47 years. Loving sister of Sharon Murphy (Anthony), Robert (Cindy) Murphy, Edward (Lynn) Murphy and sister-in-law of Sophie. Dear aunt of Kyle. Memorial visitation Monday June 24th from 9-11 AM at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home 1104 Waukegan Rd. Glenivew, IL 60025 followed by mass at 11:30 AM at St. Catherine Laboure. Info 847-901-4012 or www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from June 21 to June 23, 2019